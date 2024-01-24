WANTED: Police searching for Northampton man in connection with series of thefts from cars

Northampton man, Lee Robins, is wanted by police.

A Northampton man is wanted by police in connection with a series of thefts from cars.

Lee Robins, aged 42, is wanted in connection with a series of thefts from motor vehicles that happened in Northampton earlier this month.

Officers would like to speak to Robins and are appealing for information on his whereabouts.