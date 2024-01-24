News you can trust since 1931
WANTED: Police searching for Northampton man in connection with series of thefts from cars

The incidents happened earlier this month
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 24th Jan 2024, 13:13 GMT
Northampton man, Lee Robins, is wanted by police.

A Northampton man is wanted by police in connection with a series of thefts from cars.

Lee Robins, aged 42, is wanted in connection with a series of thefts from motor vehicles that happened in Northampton earlier this month.

Officers would like to speak to Robins and are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone who knows where Robins is should call Northamptonshire Police on 999, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000011244.