WANTED: Police searching for Northampton man in connection with burglary allegations
A Northampton man is wanted by police in connection with allegations of burglary.
Lee Nicholas Sherlock, from Northampton, is wanted by police for questioning in connection with allegations of burglary.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for anyone who may know the 49-year-old’s whereabouts, or information about his location, to come forward and make contact with officers.
Anyone who knows where Sherlock is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000643447.