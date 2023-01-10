WANTED: Police searching for Northampton man, 35, who skipped court date

Police are looking for a Northampton man after he failed to attend a court hearing.

Liam Waller, who is 35, failed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on August 8 last year, after being charged with driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs on February 10, 2022.

Anyone who has seen Waller or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000473607.