WANTED: Police searching for Northampton man, 35, who skipped court date

He was charged with drug-driving last year

By Carly Odell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 3:54pm

Police are looking for a Northampton man after he failed to attend a court hearing.

Liam Waller, who is 35, failed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on August 8 last year, after being charged with driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs on February 10, 2022.

Anyone who has seen Waller or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000473607.

Police are searching for Liam Waller. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.