WANTED: Police searching for Daventry man in connection with drug supply offences

Officers want to speak to 28-year-old Brett Wykes, who has links to the Daventry area, in connection with allegations relating to drugs supply offences in June 2022.

Anyone who has seen Wykes or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org), quoting incident number: 22000344182.