News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

WANTED: Police searching for 30-year-old after alleged robbery in Northampton

Call 101 if you see Shannon
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST- 1 min read

Police have released a wanted appeal in a bid to track down a 30-year-old after an alleged robbery in Northampton.

Officers want to speak to Shannon John Johanson, who has links to Northampton, in connection with an allegation of robbery at an address in Black Cat Drive, which occurred on May 22 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Johanson or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000309858.