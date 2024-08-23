WANTED: Police searching for 18-year-old in connection with assault in Northampton
An 18-year-old is wanted by police in connection with an assault in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police wanted to speak to Brooklyn Bull and are appealing for information regarding his whereabouts.
The assault occurred in Southwood Hill on Friday, August 16, and officers want to trace 18-year-old Bull, who they believe may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone who has seen Bull or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000489401.