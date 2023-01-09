WANTED: Police looking for Towcester man who failed to appear in court to face drug-driving charge

Northamptonshire Police is searching for Christopher Henson, who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

The 29-year-old of Towcester failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 7 last year, after being charged with driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs in March 2021.

Anyone who has seen Henson can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number: 22000392524.