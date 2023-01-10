WANTED: Police looking for man with links to Northampton in connection with vehicle crime offence
The offence took place in December 2022
Police are searching for a man, who has links to Northampton, in connection with a vehicle crime offence.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 41-year-old Lee Robert Robins.
Robins, who has links to Northampton, is wanted in connection with a vehicle crime offence which took place between December 12 and December 13, 2022.
Anyone who has seen Robins or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000730642.