WANTED: Police looking for man with links to Northampton in connection with vehicle crime offence

Police are searching for a man, who has links to Northampton, in connection with a vehicle crime offence.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 41-year-old Lee Robert Robins.

Robins, who has links to Northampton, is wanted in connection with a vehicle crime offence which took place between December 12 and December 13, 2022.

Police are looking for Lee Robert Robins. Photo: Northamtponshire Police.