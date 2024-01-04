WANTED: Northampton woman charged with assaulting emergency worker failed to appear at court

Lani Chantai Swanson is wanted by police.

A woman with links to Northampton is wanted by police after she failed to appear at court for charges of assaulting an emergency worker.

Lani Chantai Swanson, aged 25, failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 7 last year, after being charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on January 24, 2023.