WANTED: Northampton woman charged with assaulting emergency worker failed to appear at court
Do you recognise this woman?
A woman with links to Northampton is wanted by police after she failed to appear at court for charges of assaulting an emergency worker.
Lani Chantai Swanson, aged 25, failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 7 last year, after being charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on January 24, 2023.
Anyone who has seen Swanson or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000690079.