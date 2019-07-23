Wanted Northampton thug who has been taunting police while on the run nearly blinded an elderly war veteran 14 years ago

A wanted Northampton man who has been taunting police on social media while on the run was locked up 14 years ago for a violent attack on a war hero, it has been revealed.

Andrew Fox is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence having been convicted of an assault earlier this year, police said in an appeal to find him on Thursday (July 18).

Andrew Fox taunts police on his Facebook page

The 32-year-old, formerly of Orchard Green, was convicted of assault and has been missing since July 6, a police spokesman said.

Fox has been posting selfies with police cars and pictures of road signs on his and the Chronicle & Echo's Facebook pages.

"Hello mr officer," he wrote above a photograph of him in a vehicle making an offensive gesture at a police car going past, as well as one of a police officer getting into their car with a derogatory cartoon.

Fox also posted a photo of a road sign with 'London, Huntingdon, A1(M)' on it, adding that he was in 'Big city lights g' when asked where he was by another user.

Andrew Fox is wanted by police. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

"Wonder where he is???" Fox continued, and that he was 'dying of laughter', plus Fox posted gifs of a man fishing and of a man coming out from behind a curtain with the words 'peek-a-boo'.

It has also emerged that in 2005, an 18-year-old Fox was sentenced to 40 months in a young offenders' institution for attacking an 84-year-old man in his back garden over an argument about a television.

He hit the war veteran so hard across the head with a three-feet-long piece of wood that he lost consciousness and sustained a fractured eye socket causing the loss of 50 per cent vision in one eye.

A police spokeswoman told BBC News that the force was 'keen to locate him'.

