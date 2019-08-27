Wanted Northampton man fails to dodge police at Silverstone for MotoGP

A wanted Northampton man was caught by police at Silverstone Circuit for the British MotoGP this weekend despite his attempts to avoid being arrested.

The 31-year-old fugitive was driving a car with false number plates when it 'pinged' on Northamptonshire Police’s ANPR radar.

Police monitoring traffic with automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

He gave false details after being stopped but he was soon discovered to be wanted for the breach of a court order using a mobile phone fingerprint recognition technology to identify him.

The man remains in police custody following his arrest, a police spokesman said on Sunday (August 25).

Sergeant Darron Bishop said: “Our ANPR operation at Silverstone this weekend is designed to detect travelling criminals.

“I’m pleased to see a wanted man arrested as a result of it and I hope it sends a message to anyone thinking of using the MotoGP as an opportunity to commit crime – you will be caught.”