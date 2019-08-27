Wanted Northampton man fails to dodge police at Silverstone for MotoGP

A wanted Northampton man was caught by police at Silverstone Circuit for the British MotoGP this weekend despite his attempts to avoid being arrested.
The 31-year-old fugitive was driving a car with false number plates when it 'pinged' on Northamptonshire Police’s ANPR radar.
He gave false details after being stopped but he was soon discovered to be wanted for the breach of a court order using a mobile phone fingerprint recognition technology to identify him.
The man remains in police custody following his arrest, a police spokesman said on Sunday (August 25).
Sergeant Darron Bishop said: “Our ANPR operation at Silverstone this weekend is designed to detect travelling criminals.
“I’m pleased to see a wanted man arrested as a result of it and I hope it sends a message to anyone thinking of using the MotoGP as an opportunity to commit crime – you will be caught.”