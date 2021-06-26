Wanted man's two years on the run ended by Northamptonshire Police Euro 2020 domestic abuse crackdown

Four men have been arrested by police during the first week of a crackdown on domestic abuse in Northamptonshire.

Officers tracked down a 34-year-old male who had been on a police most-wanted list for TWO YEARS since failing to appear in court in connection with assault, using violence to secure entry to a premises, criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

Another 47-year-old from the Towcester area was arrested at his workplace in Cambridge after also failing to appear at court for domestic abuse offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six men who top Northamptonshire Police lists of most-wanted domestic abuse suspects

Two more males were arrested for breaching domestic violence prevention orders.

The campaign was launched last week to coincide with the Euro 2020 championships.

Detective Superintendent Rich Tompkins, Head of Public Protection, said: “Football tournaments can be a dangerous time for those being abused so we are redoubling our efforts to hunt down perpetrators.

“The four arrests made over the past seven days follow proactive police activity combined with the publication of photos of our most wanted domestic abuse offenders.

"Protecting victims of domestic abuse is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police.

“We’ll leave no stone unturned and we are relentlessly pursuing those who commit this abhorrent crime.”

The campaign is scheduled to run until July 11 — the same day as the Euro 2020 final at Wembley — aimed at encouraging reporting while signposting victims to help and support.

It also sends out a strong message to perpetrators – if you commit domestic abuse, expect to be interrupted wherever you are – whether at work or down the pub watching the football – by an officer with a warrant for your arrest.

Police have also released photos of a number of men currently wanted in connection with domestic abuse incidents in the county, although one has since handed himself in and another arrested.

Six remaining men pictured are not connected to one another and are wanted on suspicion of separate offences. They are (top row, left to right)

Riu Nunes, aged 26, has links to Corby – Ref no 20000570422

Machi O’Brien, aged 26, has links to Wellingborough - Ref no 20000596539

Ross Richards, aged 33, with links to Kettering – Ref no 20000069262

Bottom row

Dawid Graczyk, aged 30, from the Kettering area – Ref no 21000246265

Nathaniel Brickwood, aged 28, from the Northampton area — Ref no 2100025434

Ryan Petron, aged 26, from Brackley – Ref no 21000313639

Police say these men should not be approached but anyone who sees them or knows of their whereabouts should call 101, quoting the relevant reference number listed above.

■ If you are a victim of domestic abuse, or know someone who is and there's an emergency that's ongoing or life is in danger, call 999 now. If you're deaf or hard of hearing, use our textphone service 18000 or text the emergency services on 999 if you’ve pre-registered with the emergencySMS serviceExternal Link.

For help and advice go to: northants.police.uk/.../daa/domestic-abuse or to access a perpetrator programme, contact Respect – the national association for domestic violence perpetrator programmes and associated support services.

In non-emergency cases and for general advice, please call 101. If you're deaf or hard of hearing, use our textphone service on 18001 101.

You can also call the national 24-hour domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247 or click the following links for guidance and advice.

www.voicenorthants.org - Tel: 0300 303 1965

www.ndas.co - Tel: 0300 012 0154