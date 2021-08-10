Wanted man skipped court date after admitting possession of stun gun and spray in Daventry
Police appeal for information about 38-year-old tagged with arrest warrant
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 2:27 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 2:28 pm
Police are hunting a 38-year-old man who skipped bail after pleading guilty to possession of a stun gun and an incapacitant spray.
Costinel Pintilie has been on the run since he failed to show up at Northampton Magistrates Court for sentencing in January.
Pintilie, whose last known address was High Street, Daventry, pleaded guilty in October to two charges of possessing weapons and driving while disqualified in Banbury Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "nyone who sees Pintilie or has information about his whereabouts, please call 101 using incident number 21000045511."