WANTED: 37-year-old Northampton man hunted by police over possession of knife charge

He failed to appear in court

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th May 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:04 BST

A 37-year-old Northampton man is wanted by police over a possession of a knife charge.

Nerijus Niparavicius, of Northampton, is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

Niparavicius failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in 2020, after being charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Nerijus Niparavicius is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.
Anyone who has seen Niparavicius or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, incident number: 20000406384 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.