WANTED: 37-year-old Northampton man hunted by police over possession of knife charge

A 37-year-old Northampton man is wanted by police over a possession of a knife charge.

Nerijus Niparavicius, of Northampton, is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

Niparavicius failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in 2020, after being charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

