WANTED: 22-year-old Northampton man
He is wanted in connection with failing to comply with his supervision requirements
Friday, 25th June 2021, 4:01 pm
Police officers are currently on the hunt for a 22-year-old Northampton man.
Owen Alex Welford, 22, is wanted in connection for failing to comply with his supervision requirements.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Anyone who sees Welford or knows where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000335990."