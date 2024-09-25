WANTED: 20-year-old with links to Northampton and Wellingborough over alleged weapons offence

Gawain Benson.

Gawain Benson, aged 20, is being sought by Northamptonshire Police in connection with an alleged weapons offence.

Anyone with information that could assist officers is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000499146 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.