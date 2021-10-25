Want to be a detective? Northamptonshire Police is making it easier to land your dream job

Would-be detectives could be cracking their own cases within two years under a recruitment scheme launched by Northamptonshire Police on Monday (October 25).

Graduates joining the Force will become trainee Detective Constables, working alongside crime investigators within a few months, instead of following the traditional route of spending two years on the beat before specialising.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Rymarz, Head of Crime and Justice, says the scheme gives people people with appropriate transferable skills, knowledge and experience the chance of making rapid progress.

Northamptonshire Police is opening a pathway to recruit would-be detectives

DCS Rymarz said: “This is an exciting time to join Northamptonshire Police, and this pathway gives people an extraordinary opportunity to start a career that will change their lives and the lives of others.

“I want to be clear though, we expect the highest standards of our detectives and will therefore be looking for people who can demonstrate strong communication and decision-making skills. We’ll be looking for team players with leadership qualities, integrity and resilience.

“Last year was the first time we opened this route, and it has proven to be a massive success. We had candidates from all walks of life and ages.

"Crucially, over 50 per cent of the applications were from women, showing a real positive change in attitudes towards a policing career.”

This initiative will run alongside internal detective selection processes, as well as opportunities for officers from other forces to transfer, and aims to bring rapid support to investigators working in challenging fields.

Those joining will initially go through a written application and assessment process, interview, medical assessment, fitness test and security check before being offered a job.

Trainees will spend a few months being equipped with the knowledge and skills required of all police officers – such as officer safety training, understanding key powers and procedures and making arrests — being tutored and going out on patrol with a tutor constable, before eventually going out on independent patrol.

Individuals will then move to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) working towards becoming a fully-fledged detecitve.