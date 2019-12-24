Wallet stolen from pensioner who fell in Kettering town centre

A pensioner who fell in Kettering's town centre realised his wallet had been stolen as he was on the way to hospital.

Police have launched an investigation after the 71-year-old fell victim to thieves between 2pm and 3.30pm on Sunday (December 22).

He was walking in Gold Street when he fell over.

A group of people stopped to help and stayed with the man until an ambulance arrived.

But while he was in the back of the ambulance on the way to Kettering General Hospital, the man discovered his brown leather wallet containing a bank card, cash and medication had been stolen.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 190006685499.