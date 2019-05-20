Wallet and bank cards stolen from car in Northampton

Witnesses are being sought after a car window was smashed in Turner Street, off Kettering Road, in Northampton.

The incident happened between 9pm on Friday, May 17, and 10.30am on Saturday, May 18, when the driver's side front window of a Seat Ibiza was smashed and a wallet and bank cards were stolen from within, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.