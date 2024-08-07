Violent attacker jailed after pulling woman's hair out and threatening her with a knife in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who pulled a woman’s hair out and threatened her with a knife in Northampton has been jailed.

Andrew Williamson, of Stolford Rise, Tattenhoe, Milton Keynes, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on July 25 to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm

The 41-year-old was reported on November 4, 2023 to be attacking a woman in Northampton. According to police, he punched her, pulled out a large clump of her hair, threatened her with a knife and stabbed her sofa and phone so she could not call for help.

Police also say Williamson choked the woman during the incident, restricting her breathing and punched her repeatedly in the face and had held a knife in a threatening way to stop her calling for help before he fled the scene.

Andrew Williamson.

Northamptonshire Police issued a wanted appeal for Williamson, who was arrested in January 2024.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer PC Rachel Powell said: “This was a prolonged attack that left her with injuries that have affected her both emotionally and physically. He ripped out so much of her hair as to have partially scalped her, causing injuries among the worst I have seen in my 20-year career.

“Williamson’s violence, threats and intimidation left her feeling scared and powerless to escape him but thanks to her bravery in speaking up about what he put her through, he admitted his guilt and has rightly been imprisoned for his unacceptable actions.

“This woman deserves nothing but happiness in her future and I hope seeing Williamson plead guilty and rightly go to prison gives her some comfort as she continues to heal and recover.”

Williamson pulled out his victim's hair. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Williamson was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

He also given a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly or attending anywhere she lives or visits, and was ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.