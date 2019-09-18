Victims' recovering after knife attack at Northampton club

A victim who was slashed in the face and another who was stabbed are recovering, police have today confirmed.

Between 3am and 4am on Sunday, September 15, a disturbance took place inside Balloon Bar in Bridge Street in which one man suffered a stab-type puncture wound to his neck and another had his cheek slashed.

The incident happened at Balloon Bar in Bridge Street on Sunday morning.

Both were injured with unknown weapons, according to police.

Today (Wednesday) a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said they are both making a recovery.

The man with the neck wound was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he underwent surgery after sustaining a deep wound.

The other injured man was taken to Northampton General Hospital as his face required a large amount of stitches.

Officers are investigating the two offences as grievous bodily harm and would like to speak to any witnesses to either incident, especially anyone who may have mobile phone footage of what happened.

No arrests have yet been made.

Witnesses and anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.