Victims praised after paedophile jailed for sexual offences on children in Northamptonshire village 30 years ago

A paedophile has been jailed for more than four years for sexual offences committed against two children in a Northamptonshire village more than 30 years ago.

The 82-year-old man admitted 10 counts of indecent assault, including an attempted rape, which took place in a village near Northampton and Leicester between 30 and 40 years ago at Northampton Crown Court.

Northampton Crown Court

The defendant, who now lives in Leicestershire, cannot be named to protect his victims, who were aged between 11 and 18 at the time of the offences.

DC Kelly Roberts, of the cold case and sexual violence team at Northamptonshire Police, said: “The victims of these crimes have been living with what was done to them for over 30 years, and I’d like to commend them both for the strength and courage they have shown during our investigation.

“I’m really pleased that justice has been done for them. This outcome shows Northamptonshire Police will always thoroughly investigate reports of sexual offences, regardless of when they happened.”

At court yesterday (Monday, December 2), the pensioner was sentenced to three years and four months for indecent assault on a girl in 1973/74 and nine months for an indecent assault on a girl in 1978/79 consecutively.

He was also given five concurrent 12-month sentences for indecent assaults carried out between 1973 and 1981.

As well as two nine-month sentences for indecent assaults between 1980 and 1982, and a six-month sentence for indecent assault against a girl aged 1978-1979, both concurrently.

Upon his release from prison, the man will also be subject to a restraining order and will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault or abuse, whether recent or historic, is encouraged to make a report to Northamponshire Police by calling 101.