A man was left with serious face and head injuries after being beaten up in a brutal attack on Christmas Eve.

Detectives believe the victim met a woman in a Wellingborough Road bar before the assault in nearby Portland Place during the early hours of December 24.

Police issued an appeal for information on Tuesday (January 4) confirming the victim suffered severe injuries that required treatment at the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a man was beaten up in Portland Place after leaving Bar Serengeti early on Christmas Eve.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed the pair are understood to have met in Bar Serengeti between 1am and 2am, adding: "A relative of the woman, believed to be her brother-in-law, approached the pair.

"The man and the woman left the venue together, followed by her relative, before the second man assaulted the victim in Portland Place.

"During the incident the victim’s bank card was stolen."

Police say the suspect is described as a black man, of medium build, with short hair and a small goatee type beard. He wore a red and white long-sleeved top and black trousers.

Detectives also want to trace the woman, who is described as black, aged 30 to 35, and was wearing a black blouse, brown top and a black skirt.