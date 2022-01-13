Victim robbed of £330 after being punched in face by man in Northampton A43 underpass

Detectives are hunting a man in his late 20s who fled with £330 in cash after a attacking a woman as she walked through a Northampton underpass earlier this week.

Officers say the victim was punched in the face by a man who approached her on a footpath under the A43 Lumbertubs Way, connecting Holmecross Road and Lumbertubs Lane, between 7pm and 7.30pm on Monday (January 10).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The man stole a messenger bag and a shopping bag, containing £330 in cash and £25 of shopping.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed in an underpass on Monday night

"The offender is described as a black man in his late 20s, 5ft 8in, slim with short black dreadlocks and wearing a long green coat."