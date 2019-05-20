Victim flees as masked trio try to pull man out of car in Northampton

Officers investigating an attempted robbery in a car park in Collingtree, Northampton, are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Between midnight and 1am on Sunday, May 19, a man was in his vehicle in a car park off Windingbrook Lane when he began speaking to another man.

Northamptonshire Police are today appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery took place yesterday in Collingtree.

As he did so, three other men in balaclavas and dark clothing approached the vehicle, smashed the passenger window with a hammer and tried to pull the man out of his car before he was able to flee.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about what happened is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A 28-year-old Northampton man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.