Veteran badge among stolen jewellery found in Northampton - police hope to find rightful owners

A HM Armed Forces veteran badge is among a collection of stolen jewellery that police are trying to reunite with their rightful owners after being found in Northampton.

A member of the public found the items in Birchfield Road on September 24, and handed them in to police.

The jewellery found in Northampton that police want to reunite with their rightful owners

A ring, a Harley Davidson fob watch, cufflinks and the veteran badge were discovered.

Officers believe the items to be stolen property, possibly taken in a burglary, a force spokesman said.

Anyone who recognises any of the items, or believes them to be theirs, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident reference 19000510075.