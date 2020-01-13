‘Very successful’ knife amnesty event held in Northampton where 40 knives were collected in 90 minutes

A knife amnesty bin in Wellingborough Road, Northampton put in place to encourage people to hand over their weapons, collected more than three dozen blades.

The bin that was open for just an hour and a half collected 40 knives, including several kitchen knives, butterfly knives, a machete and a meat cleaver.

Members of the St Crispin Neighbourhood Policing Team with the knife amnesty bin.

St Crispin Neighbourhood Policing Team were in charge of the amnesty event that took place between 11am and 12.30pm on Sunday (January 12).

Northampton Neighbourhood police team tweeted after the bin had closed that the event was ‘very successful’, alongside the hashtags ‘#knife’, ‘#SaveLivesNoKnives’, ‘#workinginpartnership’ and ‘#opViper.’

Sergeant Nick Paul added: “Members of the St Crispin Neighbourhood Policing Team held a knife amnesty on Sunday 12 January 2020 between 11am and 12.30pm on the Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

“40 knives were handed in and will now be disposed of.”