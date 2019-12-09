Vehicles were involved in altercation before Rushden stabbing

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for any information relating to two vehicles thought to have had an altercation before a 25-year-old woman was stabbed on Saturday.

Speaking at a press briefing at the scene, Superintendent Dennis Murray said police believe two vehicles, a black Volkswagen polo and a white Vauxhall van, were involved in the incident where a 25-year-old woman, named locally as Levi Davis, was killed at around 8.30pm.

Superintendent Murray said police are appealing for information about an altercation between two vehicles prior to the murder

The two vehicles were recovered from nearby Washbook Road on Sunday.

Superintendent Murray said: "We believe there was some sort of altercation between people in those vehicles prior to the incident here [in Wellingborough Road]."

Superintendent Murray said he could not say if the vehicles crashed, but said: "they came into contact in some way."

Police believe the altercation between the people in the vehicles happened before the woman was stabbed by St George's Way in Wellingborough Road at around 8.30pm.

Flowers are being left at the scene

Superintendent Murray said: "It is unclear about what happened before.

"If anybody saw anything, I would ask them to contact us."

Superintendent Murray said it was his understanding that the woman was injured outside of a vehicle.

The woman was injured and died on the scene by St George's Way in Wellingborough Road.

The house is just metres from the murder scene on Wellingborough Road

She is being named locally as mother-of-two Levi Davis, but Superintendent Murray said formal identification was yet to take place.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He is currently being treated in hospital after a serious assault by another 27-year-old man, who has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Superintendent Murray said police believe those involved knew each other.

The assault is said to have taken place before the stabbing.

Forensic investigations have been taking place at an address on Wellingborough Road which police say is linked to their investigations

A 13-year-old boy who had been arrested on suspicion of murder was released yesterday (Sunday) evening and Superintendent Murray said their inquiries had satisfied police that the boy had no involvement.

An address further up the road was being forensically searched by police earlier today, and Superintendent Murray said the house was believed to be linked to the investigation.

Superintendent Murray said his thoughts and best wishes went out to the family of the victim and said: "We offer our sincere condolences

He also spoke to reassure the public and said they believed this was an isolated event. He said anyone with any concerns should speak to officers, who would be increasing their patrols in the area.

He said: "Let police do what they need to do. I would ask people not to speculate."

Anyone with any information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111