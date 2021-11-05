Vandal's TEN YEARS to pay bill for smashing up slot machines at Northampton Coral bookies
Court tells 45-year-old to come up with £5,666.82 at £50 a month... which will take until January 2031
A vandal will be paying a Northampton bookies £50 a month for the next TEN YEARS after smashing up three slot machines.
Walter Wanye Fominyam admitted causing criminal damage worth nearly £5,500 to three gambling machines belonging to Coral Betting on August 25 this year.
Prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services took the 45-year-old's total bill to £5,666.82 when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (November 1).
Fominyam, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, was told he would be allowed to pay back the huge sum at £50 a month — meaning his debt is due to be cleared sometime in early 2031.
He was also ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work as part of a 12-month community supervision order.