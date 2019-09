Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Grange Road, Abington.

This incident happened between 11pm on Thursday, September 5 and 6.30am on Friday, September 6, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

The incident took place in Grange Road.

Offender/s broke in and stole the keys to a white Nissan MV300 with black livery, and then drove the van away.

Anyone who has any information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.