Van driver assaulted and family threatened by group of teenagers in Northampton

Three teenagers have been arrested after a van driver was assaulted and had his family threatened by a group in Northampton.

A man was sat in his van outside shops in Prentice Court, Goldings, at around 7.45pm on Tuesday (October 15), when another man opened the passenger door and demanded to be taken to Harefield Road in Blackthorn.

The driver refused so the man and the group of six or seven other men he was with made threats to harm the victim’s family, before he drove to Harefield Road.

When he arrived and got out of his van he was again approached by the same man and two others, before being chased and assaulted, suffering a cut to his hand.

The trio was then joined by others until around 15 people were present, with a verbal argument ensuing until police arrived.

The group is described as being made up of white and black teenagers, aged 15 to 18.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Northampton, arrested on suspicion of possessing a weapon in relation to the incident have both been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Another 17-year-old Northampton boy arrested on suspicion of the same offence is currently in police custody.

Anyone who saw either the incident at Prentice Court or Harefield Road, or has information about the assault, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.