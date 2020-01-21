USAF base staff to get road safety training from Northamptonshire Police in wake of Harry Dunn's death

Northamptonshire's police chief says all staff at an American base will get road safety training following the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley revealed following urgent meetings with staff at RAF Croughton on Monday night, that all workers at the military site will be taught Highway Code awareness and UK road laws.

Chief constable Nick Adderley's late-night tweet following Monday's urgent meetings.

Mr Adderley revealed on Sunday there had been two more incidents of American staff from the base driving on the wrong side of the road since the 19-year-old's death last year.

Mr Adderley tweeted his new initiative late on Monday night, saying: "Following a positive discussion with senior officials at RAF Croughton today, I am pleased to announce that Northants Police roads experts will be providing training to all staff at the base and to all new arrivals at the site for the foreseeable future.

"This is only the beginning and I have agreed to provide that training for free to ensure every member of staff at RAF Croughton receives the input and understands the requirements here in the UK. This will include Highway Code awareness, UK road laws and protocols."

He later added: "The loss of Harry Dunn will not be in vain and a lot of changes will happen as a consequence of his passing."

Staff from RAF Croughton will get police training in how to drive safely on UK roads..

Harry's parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn launched a campaign to get justice for their son,

Their lawyer Radd Seiger responded to the Chief Constable's tweet, saying: "Team Harry fully support this bold move to offer free training to personnel at Croughton.

"It’s urgently needed. It is but one step. We will work with him, the base and others on a comprehensive review of safety and implement actions arising for the good of us all."

Harry, of Charlton near Brackley, died in hospital following a collision with a car while riding his motorcycle on the B4031 between RAF Croughton and the village of Croughton on August 27.

The wife on a US intelligence officer working at the Air Force base Anne Sacoolas, 42, admitted driving her car on the wrong side of the road and being involved in the fatal crash.

She initially co-operated with police but then flew to the US citing diplomatic immunity.

The British government has submitted an extradition request for Mrs Sacoolas, who has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Yet the US has called the request "highly inappropriate".

Video emerged on Saturday of an incident on a road between Mixbury and Fulwell House where a BMW, driving on the wrong side of the road, was involved in a near-miss with another vehicle.

And police revealed one of their own cars was struck by a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road in October.