Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was the victim of a 'terrifying' night time attack in Northampton.

The man was attacked in Coverack Close, Far Cotton last night (Tuesday) at around 7.50pm.

The scene in Coverack Close last night. Picture: Logan MacLeod

According to officers, the man is currently in hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "At 7.50pm yesterday (February 8) officers were called to reports that a man had been attacked with a metal pole.

"He was taken to hospital where he remains at this time but his injuries are thankfully not believed to be life threatening.

"Detectives are investigating the case and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or may have information about the attack to come forward.

"Anyone who was in Coverack Close at the time of the incident, or who has any information should call police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Officers said they are satisfied that there is no wider risk to members of the public.

The spokeswoman added: "Anyone with any concerns in the local area is encouraged to approach one of our patrolling officers in the area today as they will be happy to help. Incident number: 22000078991."

One eye-witness told the Chronicle & Echo that she saw a man being attacked by two other men. She said she called the police and emergency services were on site within minutes.

The woman said the attack 'was not something you see on the streets of Northampton.'