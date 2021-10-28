Unsupervised provisional driver's attempt to flee police in Northampton ends with car being seized

Police seized a car from an unsupervised driver with a provisional licence in Northampton yesterday afternoon (October 27).

A marked police Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) was on patrol near the Boughton Green Road roundabout (A5076) near Moulton Park at around 4pm when a vehicle entered the roundabout on the right indicating to go around the roundabout.

The driver, however, noticed the ARV and dived off to the left onto Boughton Green Road, where police then turned around to catch up with it.

Image of the seized car by @NorthantsARV on Twitter.

The vehicle was then found driving through a housing estate in Kingsthorpe before stopping on Reynard Way. Officers approached the driver, who held a provisional licence only and was driving unsupervised with no L plates on his vehicle.