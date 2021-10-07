A man who was studying at the University of Northampton when he was involved in an attempted false alibi for a murder has been sentenced to prison.

Alexander Weekes of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield, received a phone call from his friend Khallid Hogan of Manor Court, Enfield, on the afternoon of March 19, 2020.

Weekes left the phone line open as Hogan shot at Abdullahi Mohamoud, 29, at a fast food restaurant in Hertford Road, Enfield.

Victim, Abdullahi Mohamoud. Photo: Metropolitan Police.

The 20-year-old shot at Abdullahi four times inside the restaurant before the victim fled the scene. Hogan chased him and fired a fifth shot, which hit him in the head and killed him, despite the best efforts of emergency services. He died in hospital later that day.

Weekes was studying international relations at the University of Northampton at the time of the incident, according to MailOnline.

The 20-year-old was later charged by Metropolitan Police with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and was found guilty at a trial at the Old Bailey in London on October 4.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Hogan was convicted of murder and perverting the course of justice. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison for the murder charge and 42 months for perverting the course of justice. The sentences will run concurrently.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, the lead investigator for Metropolitan Police, said: “Hogan carried out a cold-blooded and premeditated attack on Abdullahi Mahamoud, shooting at him at least five times.

“It was extremely fortunate that nobody else was injured in this incident, as there were four other people in the restaurant at the time.

“Thanks to the tireless and meticulous work of my team of detectives, who pieced together Hogan’s movements on the day of the murder by analysing hours of CCTV footage and mobile phone data, he has now been convicted of murder and will spend a long time in prison.”