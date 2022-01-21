Uninsured driver's £1,500 court bill over crash on wrong side of road in Northampton
Court told 'distraction' caused 59-year-old to cross over white lines
An uninsured driver landed a £1,500 court bill and eight-month ban after causing a crash in Northampton.
Magistrates were told 59-year-old Michael John Burton was distracted by something inside his Vauxhall Zafira as he drove along Park Avenue South in July last year.
As he looked down, Burton failed to notice he had crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with another vehicle.
According to court documents from a single justice procedure hearing on Tuesday (January 18), Burton had no insurance at the time of the crash.
Burton, of Beechcroft Gardens, was fined £660 for driving without due care and attention and another £660 for having no insurance. He will also have to pay £222 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.