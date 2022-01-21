An uninsured driver landed a £1,500 court bill and eight-month ban after causing a crash in Northampton.

Magistrates were told 59-year-old Michael John Burton was distracted by something inside his Vauxhall Zafira as he drove along Park Avenue South in July last year.

As he looked down, Burton failed to notice he had crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with another vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burton was fined at Northampton Magistrates Court

According to court documents from a single justice procedure hearing on Tuesday (January 18), Burton had no insurance at the time of the crash.