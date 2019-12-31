Two vehicles collide on the A45 in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision between two vehicles on the A45 in Northampton.

Between 8.30am and 8.40am on Friday, November 29, a black Land Rover Discovery pulling a large trailer joined the westbound carriageway at the junction with the BP garage junction at Grange Park.

As the vehicle was planning to head northbound on the M1, the driver moved into lane 3, however a grey Citroen panel van then undertook the vehicle in lane 2, before colliding with the Land Rover as it attempted to move back into lane 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 19000692930.