Police believe they rumbled a scam involving two vans using the same registration and only one insurance policy near Northampton.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras spotted two white Mercedes heading north on the M1 through the county on Thursday night (October 14) — both with the same registration.

Officers from the Armed Response Vehicle team moved in to stop one of the vehicles, which was quickly seized and the driver reported for no insurance.

Police stopped the Mercedes van on the M1 after it pinged ANPR cameras on Thursday night

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "It appears both vans had the same owner who had been using them on the same registration number to save himself paying for a second insurance policy.

"The driver has now lost his van — but is likely to gain some penalty points and a fine."

ANPR systems use fixed cameras and some mounted on police vehicles to read vehicle plates and instantly check database records to see if they could be stolen or of interest.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold last year announced a £1.3million investment in expanding the network of cameras across Northamptonshire to boost the Force's crime-fighting resources.

The system leads to around 60 arrests and identifies nearly 200 traffic offences a month.