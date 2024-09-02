Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers are among five people who have been charged following a drugs bust in Northampton.

Two men, one woman and two teenage boys appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 30) charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – namely crack cocaine and heroin.

The five are:

Martin Stuart Kerr Bryant, aged 50, of Nethermead Court, Northampton

Angel Eaglestone, aged 19, of Howards Way, Northampton

Imani Yasmin Islam, aged 19, of Maltby Drive, Enfield

A 16-year-old boy from Enfield, who cannot be named for legal reasons

A 15-year-old boy from East Ham, who also cannot be named for legal reasons

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

In addition to the conspiracy offences, Bryant was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and along with the 16-year-old boy, one count of with possession of a Class B drug – cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Islam was charged with one count of acquire/use/possess criminal property in relation to the seized cash.

They was arrested after a large quantity of Class A drugs, with a street value of between £20,000 and £40,000, were recovered from an address in Nethermead Court, Northampton, following the execution of a warrant led by Northamptonshire Police’s Child Exploitation Hub Disruption Team.

Officers executed the warrant at the address shortly before 6am on Thursday, August 29.

In addition to the drugs, £2,500 in cash and bladed weapons were also seized.

The case has been sent to Northampton Crown Court where it is due to be heard on October 11.

Bryant, Eaglestone and Islam were remanded in custody and the teenage boys released on conditional bail.