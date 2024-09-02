Two teenagers among five charged following drugs bust in Northampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two men, one woman and two teenage boys appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 30) charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – namely crack cocaine and heroin.
The five are:
- Martin Stuart Kerr Bryant, aged 50, of Nethermead Court, Northampton
- Angel Eaglestone, aged 19, of Howards Way, Northampton
- Imani Yasmin Islam, aged 19, of Maltby Drive, Enfield
- A 16-year-old boy from Enfield, who cannot be named for legal reasons
- A 15-year-old boy from East Ham, who also cannot be named for legal reasons
In addition to the conspiracy offences, Bryant was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and along with the 16-year-old boy, one count of with possession of a Class B drug – cannabis.
While Islam was charged with one count of acquire/use/possess criminal property in relation to the seized cash.
They was arrested after a large quantity of Class A drugs, with a street value of between £20,000 and £40,000, were recovered from an address in Nethermead Court, Northampton, following the execution of a warrant led by Northamptonshire Police’s Child Exploitation Hub Disruption Team.
Officers executed the warrant at the address shortly before 6am on Thursday, August 29.
In addition to the drugs, £2,500 in cash and bladed weapons were also seized.
The case has been sent to Northampton Crown Court where it is due to be heard on October 11.
Bryant, Eaglestone and Islam were remanded in custody and the teenage boys released on conditional bail.