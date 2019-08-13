Two teenagers admit affray after Daventry Country Park incident which left a 12-year-old boy needing hospital treatment

Two teenagers have pleaded guilty over an incident in Daventry Country Park on May 15 last year during which a 12-year-old boy was injured.

At a youth court hearing on Tuesday, August 6, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both from Daventry, pleaded guilty to affray.

Neither can be named for legal reasons due to their age.

Both defendants were sentenced to a 12-month referral order, and told to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

Lasting from three months to 12 months, a referral order is available for young offenders who plead guilty to an offence, and involves referral to a panel of two trained community volunteers and a member of the youth offending team.

A 14-year-old boy from Daventry and a 15-year-old girl from Weedon have pleaded not guilty in relation to the same incident and will next appear at Wellingborough Youth Court on October 21.