Two remanded in custody until New Year over charges of using bank card stolen in Northampton break-in
Pair accused of burglary, fraud and possession of cannabis
Two people have been remanded in custody until the new year after being charged with burglary, fraud and drugs offences in Northampton earlier this month.
Jermaine Lewis, aged 40 and of no fixed address, and 41-year-old Stacey Barlow are both accused of stealing £160 cash, bank cards and two phones during a break-in at a home in Kingsthorpe on December 6 and possession of cannabis.
Lewis, who appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 17), is also charged with six counts of fraud relating to the alleged use of a bank card stolen during the burglary.
Barlow, of Clarence Avenue, appeared on Monday (December 20) also charged with four counts of the same offence.
The pair were remanded in custody until a trial at Northampton Crown Court on January 14.