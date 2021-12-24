Two remanded in custody until New Year over charges of using bank card stolen in Northampton break-in

Two people have been remanded in custody until the new year after being charged with burglary, fraud and drugs offences in Northampton earlier this month.

Jermaine Lewis, aged 40 and of no fixed address, and 41-year-old Stacey Barlow are both accused of stealing £160 cash, bank cards and two phones during a break-in at a home in Kingsthorpe on December 6 and possession of cannabis.

Lewis, who appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 17), is also charged with six counts of fraud relating to the alleged use of a bank card stolen during the burglary.

The duo will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month on burglary and fraud charges

Barlow, of Clarence Avenue, appeared on Monday (December 20) also charged with four counts of the same offence.