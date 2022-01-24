Two remanded in custody after tip-offs lead to police raid on Northampton cannabis factory
Officers and dogs discover plants worth £60,000 during swoop on Semilong address
Two men have been remanded in custody until March 2 after police raided a Northampton cannabis factory following tip-offs by locals.
Marjo Xhaferri, aged 28, and 24-year-old Fabian Pushi, both of no fixed address, appeared at the town's magistrates court on Friday (January 21) charged with producing a controlled Class B drug.
Officers from the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team backed up by police dogs gatecrashed an address in Salisbury Street, Semilong, executing a warrant as a direct result of concerns raised by community.
Inside, officers found 70 immature cannabis plants worth an estimated street value of £60,000.
PC James Wetherell of the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Anything which causes the local community a concern, causes us a concern too, and tackling and preventing the supply of drugs is one of our policing priorities.
“If anyone has concerns in relation to any form of suspected illegal activity, please report it to us on 101, online at contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”