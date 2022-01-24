Two men have been remanded in custody until March 2 after police raided a Northampton cannabis factory following tip-offs by locals.

Marjo Xhaferri, aged 28, and 24-year-old Fabian Pushi, both of no fixed address, appeared at the town's magistrates court on Friday (January 21) charged with producing a controlled Class B drug.

Officers from the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team backed up by police dogs gatecrashed an address in Salisbury Street, Semilong, executing a warrant as a direct result of concerns raised by community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers found cannabis plants worth around £60,000 during a raid in Salisbury Street

Inside, officers found 70 immature cannabis plants worth an estimated street value of £60,000.

PC James Wetherell of the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Anything which causes the local community a concern, causes us a concern too, and tackling and preventing the supply of drugs is one of our policing priorities.