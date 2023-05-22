News you can trust since 1931
Two £700 mountain bikes stolen from busy Northampton industrial estate

Men pictured could help police

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:47 BST

Two mountain bikes valued at £650 – £700 were stolen from a busy Northampton industrial estate.

The Trek Marlin Mountain bikes – one lime green and one purple – were stolen from the Brackmills Industrial Estate between 8.20pm and 8.40pm on Saturday, April 29.

Officers investigating the incident believe the men in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Police believe these two men can help with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000263681.