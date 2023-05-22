Two £700 mountain bikes stolen from busy Northampton industrial estate

Two mountain bikes valued at £650 – £700 were stolen from a busy Northampton industrial estate.

The Trek Marlin Mountain bikes – one lime green and one purple – were stolen from the Brackmills Industrial Estate between 8.20pm and 8.40pm on Saturday, April 29.

Officers investigating the incident believe the men in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Police believe these two men can help with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.