Two £700 mountain bikes stolen from busy Northampton industrial estate
Men pictured could help police
Two mountain bikes valued at £650 – £700 were stolen from a busy Northampton industrial estate.
The Trek Marlin Mountain bikes – one lime green and one purple – were stolen from the Brackmills Industrial Estate between 8.20pm and 8.40pm on Saturday, April 29.
Officers investigating the incident believe the men in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000263681.