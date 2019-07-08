Two more deny murder of Reece Ottoway at Northampton block of flats

Two more people have denied murdering Reece Ottoway at a social housing complex in Northampton.

Adison Smith, 19, of no fixed address, and Cameron Higgs, 19, of Chestnut Close, Milton Malsor, are accused of killing the 23-year-old at Cordwainer House, St James on February 1.

Cordwainer House, Northampton

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Northampton Crown Court for trial in September along with three other men.

They are Jordan Crowley, also known as Jordan Kimpton, 20, of no fixed address; Alfie Drage, 20, of Clover Street, Upton and Ethan Sterling, 21, of Baukewell Court, Lumbertubs.

Drage and Sterling have also pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to rob but Crowley, Higgs and Smith pleaded guilty.

Northamptonshire Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Ottaway died from a stab wound.