Two men are wanted in connection to a burglary in a Northampton neighbourhood.

Aiden Mandley, 20, of Betony Close, Northampton, and Ryan Thornhill, 21, of Yarwell Square, Northampton, are being asked to come forward and speak with police relating to a burglary in East Hunsbury on June 19.

Mandley or Thornhill, or anyone who has information about their whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.