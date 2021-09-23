Two men sought by police over Raunds Asda theft

Trolley dash.. police believe these two men might be able to help with their enquiries

Two men are being sought in connection with a theft from the Asda supermarket in Michael Way, Raunds.

CCTV stills have been released of the pair who police officers believe may have information about the theft that took place between 10.30am and 11.05am on Thursday, September 16.