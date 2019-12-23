Two men grab woman, 27, in Northants village during attempted robbery

A 27-year-old woman was grabbed by two men on bikes in a village in South Northamptonshire.

The incident happened in Forest Road, Hartwell, between 6.30pm and 6.40pm on Saturday, November 16, when a 27-year-old woman was approached by two males on bikes, who grabbed her arms.

She managed to break free and run away. Nothing was stolen.

Both males were white, of a slim build and were wearing dark clothing and hooded tops. Both were riding dark mountain bikes and were possibly wearing gloves.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000614854.