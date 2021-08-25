Two men arrested for drug offences at suspected 'cuckooed' address in Northampton

Two 18-year-old men have been arrested in connection with drugs offences at a Northampton address.

The arrests were carried out by police at a property in Greenwood Road at around 10am yesterday (Tuesday, August 24) when two men were arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, a spokeswoman for the police said.

"It is suspected the home is a cuckooed address belonging to a vulnerable woman," she added.

Two 18-year-old man were arrested in connection with drugs offences at a property on Greenwood Road.

Cuckooing is a practice where people take over a person's home and use the property to facilitate exploitation. The term is derived from cuckoos who take over the nests of other birds. Cuckooing can - for instance - involve using the property to deal, store or take drugs; taking over the property as a place for them to live; taking over the property to financially abuse the tenant.

Two knives were recovered by police at the same address.