Two men arrested for drug offences at suspected 'cuckooed' address in Northampton
The home belongs to a 'vulnerable' woman, police say
Two 18-year-old men have been arrested in connection with drugs offences at a Northampton address.
The arrests were carried out by police at a property in Greenwood Road at around 10am yesterday (Tuesday, August 24) when two men were arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, a spokeswoman for the police said.
"It is suspected the home is a cuckooed address belonging to a vulnerable woman," she added.
Cuckooing is a practice where people take over a person's home and use the property to facilitate exploitation. The term is derived from cuckoos who take over the nests of other birds. Cuckooing can - for instance - involve using the property to deal, store or take drugs; taking over the property as a place for them to live; taking over the property to financially abuse the tenant.
Two knives were recovered by police at the same address.
Both men still remain in custody at this time.