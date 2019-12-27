Two men arrested as man remains in hospital following serious assault in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Northampton earlier this month (December).

Between 8.30pm and 10pm on Sunday, December 8, in the Collyweston Road area of the town, a 25-year-old man sustained serious head injuries.

He remains in a serious condition at the University Hospital Coventry, Northamptonshire Police today (Friday) said.

Two men from Northampton, aged 25 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of assault, and released under police investigation.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information or who may CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.

Witnesses are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000657015. Or alternatively, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.