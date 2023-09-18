Two charged after 'substantial' amount of Class A drugs, firearm and cash found in Northampton home

Watch more videos on Shots!

A man and a woman have been charged and remanded in custody after a “substantial” about of Class A drugs, including heroin and cocaine, were found in a Northampton property.

Jack Root and Anaiah Dupont-Spencer, both aged, 21, were arrested after the execution of a warrant at an address in St Leonards Road on Friday (September 15).

Police say a “substantial” amount of Class A drugs, a suspected viable firearm and large quantity of cash were recovered from the property.

The pair appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Saturday September 16.

Root of Melbury Place and Dupont-Spencer of St Leonards Road, were subsequently both charged with a number of drugs offences, as well as other offences.

Both were charged with:

Possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – heroin

Possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – cocaine

Possession of a Class B drug – cannabis

Possession of a firearm without a certificate

Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place

Possession of criminal property

Arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploiting them

Root and Dupont-Spencer appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (September 16). They were remanded in custody until their next hearing which will at Northampton Crown Court.