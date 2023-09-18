Two charged after 'substantial' amount of Class A drugs, firearm and cash found in Northampton home
A man and a woman have been charged and remanded in custody after a “substantial” about of Class A drugs, including heroin and cocaine, were found in a Northampton property.
Jack Root and Anaiah Dupont-Spencer, both aged, 21, were arrested after the execution of a warrant at an address in St Leonards Road on Friday (September 15).
Police say a “substantial” amount of Class A drugs, a suspected viable firearm and large quantity of cash were recovered from the property.
Root of Melbury Place and Dupont-Spencer of St Leonards Road, were subsequently both charged with a number of drugs offences, as well as other offences.
Both were charged with:
- Possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – heroin
- Possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – cocaine
- Possession of a Class B drug – cannabis
- Possession of a firearm without a certificate
- Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place
- Possession of criminal property
- Arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploiting them
Root and Dupont-Spencer appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (September 16). They were remanded in custody until their next hearing which will at Northampton Crown Court.
If anyone has concerns about drug dealing, or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, report it to police on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.